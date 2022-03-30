Local job fairs in Hanover and Owen Sound this week

Employers and job seekers will come together once again in 2022 for in-person job fairs this March and April. Three regional job fairs are planned for Hanover, Owen Sound and Meaford. A number of full-time, part-time and seasonal positions will be available to support various industries.

The first event will be held on Wednesday, March 30 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the P&H Centre in Hanover.

The second job fair will be held on March 31 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Bayshore Community Centre in Owen Sound.

The final regional job fair will be held on Tuesday, April 5 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Meaford and St. Vincent Community Centre in Meaford.

Registration is not required for job seekers to participate in these events.

“The 2022 Regional Job Fair program is thrilled to return to in-person events this year to help employers and job seekers make connections and find opportunities together,” said Jacinda Rudolph, economic development officer with Grey County. “With three locations across the county, the regional job fairs are a convenient way to learn more about the career possibilities right here in your own backyard in Grey County.”

The job fairs are in the communities of Hanover, Owen Sound and Meaford, however the job fair is open to qualifying businesses across Grey County and employers are expected from across the region. Some of the registered employers include Blue Mountain Resort, Electrical Contacts Ltd., BWXT Canada Ltd., Grey Bruce Health Services, and Grey Sauble Conservation Authority. A number of positions are available at local golf courses, restaurants, retail stores, municipalities, manufacturing and much more.

Job seekers should come prepared to the job fair by bringing along copies of their resumes and being prepared to speak to their previous work experiences. YMCA Employment Services is available leading up to the job fair to assist with resume creation. For assistance, visit www.ymcaowensound.on.ca/employment/(link is external) or call toll free at 1-800-265-3711.

“There are a number of fulfilling career opportunities available throughout Grey County and YMCA Employment Services are here to help if you need assistance creating or enhancing your resume,” said Linda Alexander, Program Director with YMCA of Owen Sound.

The Grey County Regional Job Fairs are made possible through local collaboration and support from the federal and provincial governments. Partners include Grey County, YMCA of Owen Sound, Four County Labour Market Planning Board, Georgian College, City of Owen Sound, Town of Hanover, Municipality of Meaford, , Meaford Chamber of Commerce, and Employment Ontario.

For general questions about the job fair, contact Linda Alexander, YMCA Program Director, Employment, Settlement & Language Services at linda.alexander@osgb.ymca.ca(link sends e-mail) or call 519-371-9222 x 228