Mass Immunization Targets for Completion in July – Re-Book Your Vaccination Sooner

The mass immunization campaign in Grey Bruce is being accelerated, targeting to be completed in July. This is due to the increased vaccine supply coming to Grey Bruce and the decreased interval time between vaccines, 28 days as per the provincial direction. As a result mass immunization clinics (Hubs) and second vaccine appointments scheduled in August and September are no longer necessary. The Grey Bruce Health Unit asks everyone who has a second dose vaccine appointment after July 16 to cancel that appointment and re-book to an earlier clinic.

Please access the Provincial Booking system How to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment (ontario.ca) to book into the earliest appointment available 28 days after your first injection.

There are clinics in Grey Bruce every day, Monday to Friday. These clinics have a limited walk-in capacity, but making an appointment will ensure there will be vaccine for you.

The front-line defence against COVID-19 is to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Check the Grey Bruce Health Unit website for vaccine clinic times and locations near you. Be safe; get the vax!