Meaford Fatal Crash

O-P-P are investigating the death of a pedestrian who they say was hit by an S-U-V in downtown Meaford last night at around 6:00pm

Police say the person, whose name was withheld pending notification of next of kin, was struck on Sykes Street North

The person was pronounced dead in hospital. Grey Bruce O-P-P are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them or Crime Stoppers.