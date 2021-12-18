iHeartRadio
Choose your station

Static Links

Instagram

Meaford Fatal Crash

cjos-opp

O-P-P are investigating the death of a pedestrian who they say was hit by an S-U-V in downtown Meaford last night at around 6:00pm
Police say the person, whose name was withheld pending notification of next of kin, was struck on Sykes Street North 
The person was pronounced dead in hospital. Grey Bruce O-P-P are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them or Crime Stoppers. 

12

The music you just can't quit