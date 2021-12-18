Meaford Fatal Crash
O-P-P are investigating the death of a pedestrian who they say was hit by an S-U-V in downtown Meaford last night at around 6:00pm
Police say the person, whose name was withheld pending notification of next of kin, was struck on Sykes Street North
The person was pronounced dead in hospital. Grey Bruce O-P-P are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them or Crime Stoppers.
Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Dec 18, 202131 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 6 – Saugeen Shores, 5 – Georgian Bluffs, 5 – Owen Sound, 3 – Arran-Elderslie, 3 – South Bruce, 2 – Chatsworth, 1 – Grey Highlands, 1 – Hanover, 1 – Meaford, 1 – Northern Bruce Peninsula, 1 – South Bruce Peninsula, 1 – The Blue Mountains,
Sale of Wiarton Keppel International AirportWiarton Keppel International Airport has been soldto Mr. Clayton Smith, at a total price of $2.6 Million dollars.
UPDATED PROOF OF VACCINATION REQUIREMENTS AT TOWN OF SAUGEEN SHORES INDOOR REC AND EVENT SETTINGSBeginning Monday, December 20, youth aged 12 to 17 years must present proof of vaccination when participating in organized sports at recreational facilities.
Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Dec 17, 202120 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 3 – Grey Highlands, 3 – Owen Sound, 2 – Georgian Bluffs, 2 – Huron-Kinloss, 2 – Meaford, 2 – Saugeen Shores, 1 – Arran-Elderslie, 1 – Hanover, 1 – Neyaashiinigmiing, 1 – South Bruce Peninsula, 1 – The Blue Mountains, 1 – West Grey
Serious collision in Grey Highlands involving buggyFive people have been injured - four of them seriously after Thursday afternoon's crash
Organized Sports and COVID-19 – A Thorough Assessment and Trends From Public Health Grey BruceThe majority of the recent cases in students are actually associated with social activities before and after organized sports.
Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Dec 16, 202132 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 12 – Owen Sound, 4 – South Bruce, 4 – West Grey, 3 – Saugeen Shores, 2 – Arran-Elderslie, 2 – Grey Highlands, 1 – Chatsworth, 1 – Georgian Bluffs, 1 – Kincardine, 1 – South Bruce Peninsula, 1 – The Blue Mountains