OPP hunt for armed robbery suspect in Shallow Lake

Grey Bruce OPP are on the hunt for a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Shallow Lake.

It happened Sunday night just before 9pm.

While police haven't confirmed it, residents tell us the man demanded cash from the clerk working at Allan's Mercantile on Princess Street.

Highway 6 was closed while OPP brought in their Emergency Response Team to search for the suspect.

The suspect is described as a man, 5-10" to 6' tall, wearing fall camo from head to toe and a full face mask. (see photo)

The investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has surveillance footage, including video doorbell systems, or dashcam video from the surrounding area in the time leading up to and following the incident, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122

Anyone with any information related to this incident is asked to contact the Grey-Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous; you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip on-line at crimestop-gb.org.

You may be eligible for a reward from Crime Stoppers of up to $2,000.