 OPP INVESTIGATING FATAL PEDESTRIAN COLLISION NEAR DUNDALK

(SOUTHGATE TOWNSHIP, ON) - Grey-Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is currently investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian that took place early this morning west of Dundalk.

On August 9, 2021 at approximately 12:44 a.m., Grey-Bruce OPP and Grey County Paramedic Services responded to the collision scene located on Grey Road 9 just west of Dundalk.

The preliminary investigation has determined a sedan was travelling westbound on Grey Road 9 near Ida Street when the vehicle collided with a pedestrian that was laying on the roadway.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation with assistance from the West Region OPP Traffic Incident Management & Enforcement (TIME) Team.

Grey Road 9 has now re-opened for travel.

Further information will be released as it becomes available.

Grey-Bruce OPP is asking witnesses or anyone with information regarding this crash to contact Grey-Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.