OPP looking for man missing from Mildmay
South Bruce OPP are searching for a man missing from Mildmay.
26 year old Jason Burbidge was last seen at 11:30 pm on Sunday November 27, 2022, on Absalom Street West in Mildmay.
Description:
- 5' 8" tall, 155 lbs, athletic build
- Short blonde hair
- Hazel eyes
- Drives a Black Chevrolet Silverado with license # BR81611
He has ties to Bruce County, Huron County and Wellington County.
Officers would like to speak with Burbidge to verify his well-being.
