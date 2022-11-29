OPP looking for man missing from Mildmay

South Bruce OPP are searching for a man missing from Mildmay.

26 year old Jason Burbidge was last seen at 11:30 pm on Sunday November 27, 2022, on Absalom Street West in Mildmay.

Description:

5' 8" tall, 155 lbs, athletic build

Short blonde hair

Hazel eyes

Drives a Black Chevrolet Silverado with license # BR81611

He has ties to Bruce County, Huron County and Wellington County.

Officers would like to speak with Burbidge to verify his well-being.