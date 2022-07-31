OPP searching for missing 14 year old of Wiarton

Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person from Wiarton, Ontario.

On July 31, 2022, the Grey Bruce OPP responded to a report of a missing person at an address in Wiarton.

Police are looking for Damon SPENCER, 14-years-old of Wiarton who was last seen at his residence on July 30, 2022 at approximately 11:00 p.m.

He is a white male described as 5'8" approximately 120 pounds, slim build with short brown hair. He is believed to be on foot, and his current clothing descriptors are unknown.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).