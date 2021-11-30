Overnight Parking Restrictions in Effect December 1, 2021
The City of Owen Sound would like to remind all residents that overnight parking restrictions will come into effect on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. As per Traffic By-law No. 2009-075, parking is prohibited on all City streets and any non-designated municipal lots between 1:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. from December 1 until March 31.
Vehicle owners found in violation of this by-law are subject to a parking fine and/or having their vehicle towed at the owner’s expense. We encourage City residents to advise their overnight guests of this Traffic By-law during the winter season.
Overnight parking passes can be purchased at City Hall for $20.00 per month or $5.00 per night. These passes are valid in the overnight parking areas of Municipal Lot 5 (800 block of 3rd Avenue East) and Municipal Lot 9 (700 block of 1st Avenue East).
For any questions regarding Winter By-laws please reference the FAQS By-law section on the Winter Maintenance page.
For more information, please contact Andrea Garner, Manager of Revenue, at 519-376-4440 ext. 1288 or email parking@owensound.ca.
- The City retains private contractors along with City crews to maintain the parking lots during the winter control season.
- Maintenance crews may start as early as 1:00 a.m. to clear parking lots.
- Under the Highway Traffic Act, residents are not allowed to deposit snow on the roadway. When clearing snow, pile it on your property - do not shovel it onto the sidewalk, onto the road, or across the road. This is dangerous because it covers the traction control applied to the roadway, which may cause motorists to lose control when driving through the snow pile.
- The City of Owen Sound Noise By-law No. 2001-034 has an exemption for noise created by the activity of snow removal. This applies to City removal of snow on roads as well as private properties.