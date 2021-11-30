Overnight Parking Restrictions in Effect December 1, 2021

The City of Owen Sound would like to remind all residents that overnight parking restrictions will come into effect on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. As per Traffic By-law No. 2009-075, parking is prohibited on all City streets and any non-designated municipal lots between 1:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. from December 1 until March 31.

Vehicle owners found in violation of this by-law are subject to a parking fine and/or having their vehicle towed at the owner’s expense. We encourage City residents to advise their overnight guests of this Traffic By-law during the winter season.

Overnight parking passes can be purchased at City Hall for $20.00 per month or $5.00 per night. These passes are valid in the overnight parking areas of Municipal Lot 5 (800 block of 3rd Avenue East) and Municipal Lot 9 (700 block of 1st Avenue East).

For any questions regarding Winter By-laws please reference the FAQS By-law section on the Winter Maintenance page.

For more information, please contact Andrea Garner, Manager of Revenue, at 519-376-4440 ext. 1288 or email parking@owensound.ca.

Quick Facts: