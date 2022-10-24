Owen Sound - Last Day to Vote

Last Day to Vote

Owen Sound, Ontario

Monday, October 24, 2022

Voters have until 8:00 p.m. tonight to cast their ballot. The voting period for the 2022 Municipal and School Board Election opened on October 14, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Since the opening of the voting period, more than 4,700 voters, or 29.8%, have cast their ballots for the Municipal and School Board Election.

Election Help Centres are available today at the locations and times noted below. At the Election Help Centres, voters can register to vote, add or amend their information and vote in person. Voters need to bring their Voter Information Letter or a piece of identification to the Election Help Centre.

Location Time City Hall 8:30 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Heritage Place Mall 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Unofficial election results will be available after (approximately) 8:15 p.m. on October 24, 2022 and will be published on www.owensoundvotes.ca.