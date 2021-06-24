Owen Sound man fined for not isolating

Owen Sound police have charged a 26 year old city man for failing to isolate as ordered by the Grey Bruce Health Unit.

Officer say he was told to quarantine earlier in the week by public health after testing positive for Covid-19.

Police found him outside is residence for non essential purposes and were told he had been repeatedly and blatantly disregarding the order.

As a result of his actions, the Owen Sound Police charged the male with failing to comply with a section 22 order in respect of a communicable disease (novel coronavirus) contrary to section 100(1) of the Health Protection and Promotion Act, which carries a hefty fine totalling $880.00.

Dr. Ian Arra, Medical Officer of Health for Grey Bruce, issued a class order pursuant to section 22 of the Health Protection and Promotion Act, dated April 16th, 2021, which can be found on the Public Health website www.publichealthgreybruce.on.ca.

This order made puts those people who test positive for Covid -19, have symptoms associated to Covid-19, are waiting for Covid-19 test results or have been identified as a close contact of a confirmed case of Covid-19, on notice that they are under obligation to follow the order.

The order is put in place to protect members of the community from the spread of the communicable disease.