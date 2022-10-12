Owen Sound - Opening and Closing of Voting Period

Owen Sound, Ontario

Wednesday, October 12, 2022

The voting period for the 2022 Municipal and School Board Election is set to open at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022. Candidates and the public are welcome to attend Council Chambers on October 14 at 9:45 a.m. to watch the opening of the voting system.

The voting period will remain open for ten days and is set to close at 8 p.m. on Monday, October 24, 2022. If someone logs into the internet voting site or telephone voting platform from their own device by 7:59:59 p.m., they can stay in the system until 8:10 p.m. to cast their ballot. At Election Help Centres, tablets will be manually shut down when all voters who were in line at the Election Help Centre by 7:59:59 p.m. have voted.

The election results will be available after 8:15 p.m. (approximately) on the City’s website on October 24, 2022. Council Chambers will be open at 7:30 p.m. for candidates and the public to view the results.

For more information, please contact the Election Team at 519-370-7340 or email elections@owensound.ca

Quick Facts: