Phone call to detachment ends in charges in Meaford
On October 14, 2021, at approximately 10:00 a.m., the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a call from an upset member of the public regarding an ongoing investigation.
While assisting the member of the public, the individual made several comments that resulted in criminal charges being laid.
The Grey Bruce OPP have arrested and charged Gough LEWIS, 55-years-of-age of Meaford with two counts of Uttering Threats to Cause Death or Bodily Harm.
LEWIS was held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on October 15, 2021.
Vehicle in the wrong lane leads to impaired chargeOn October 16, 2021 at approximately 3:30 a.m., Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting patrols when they observed a pickup truck driving in the oncoming lane of Highway 21.
Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Oct 18, 20212 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 2 – West Grey 2373 confirmed cases 22 active cases 127 active high-risk contacts 2324 resolved cases 1 confirmed local active cases hospitalized in Grey Bruce due to COVID-19
Owen Sound police search for couple involved in altercationPolice believe there may have been several witnesses to what they're calling a domestic dispute early Sunday morning near a gas station
Smoke alarm gets credit for waking Owen Sound familyA fire investigation is underway into the cause of a blaze in the city's west end early Saturday morning
Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Oct 17, 20211 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 1 – Owen Sound 2370 confirmed cases 24 active cases 140 active high-risk contacts 2319 resolved cases 1 confirmed local active cases hospitalized in Grey Bruce due to COVID-19
Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Oct 16, 20214 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 3 – Grey Highlands, 1 – Arran Elderslie 2368 confirmed cases 22 active cases 181 active high-risk contacts 2319 resolved cases 1 confirmed local active cases hospitalized in Grey Bruce due to COVID-19
Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Oct 15, 20214 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 3 – South Bruce, 1 – Owen Sound 2364 confirmed cases 19 active cases 178 active high-risk contacts 2318 resolved cases
Ontario’s COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate (with QR Code) How ToStarting today, October 15, 2021, Ontario’s enhanced COVID-19 vaccine certificates with scannable QR codes and the Verify Ontario app (to scan the vaccine certificate QR codes) will be available for download.