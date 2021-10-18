Phone call to detachment ends in charges in Meaford

On October 14, 2021, at approximately 10:00 a.m., the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a call from an upset member of the public regarding an ongoing investigation.

While assisting the member of the public, the individual made several comments that resulted in criminal charges being laid.

The Grey Bruce OPP have arrested and charged Gough LEWIS, 55-years-of-age of Meaford with two counts of Uttering Threats to Cause Death or Bodily Harm.

LEWIS was held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on October 15, 2021.