Public Health reporting two fatal opioid overdoses in Grey-Bruce

Grey Bruce Public Health has received reports of two fatal opioid overdoses/poisonings within the past seven days. GBPH is appealing to people who use unregulated street drugs to exercise extreme caution and follow critical harm reduction recommendations.

Fentanyl is the suspected opioid responsible for the overdoses, which both took place in Grey-Bruce. Toxicology results are still pending.

“Public Health is deeply saddened to learn that two more lives have been lost to the ongoing opioid epidemic, which is affecting communities – both large and small, rural and urban – from coast to coast. We wish to extend our sincerest condolences to the loved ones of these two individuals,” says Alexis Cook, Program Manager of GBPH’s Harm Reduction portfolio.

“All street drugs should be deemed highly toxic and potentially fatal. We urge everyone who uses street drugs to take extra precautions, like always carrying a naloxone kit, not mixing substances, and starting with a low dose and increasing slowly.”

Naloxone kits are available at participating pharmacies in Grey-Bruce, at Grey Bruce Public Health, and via GBPH’s community partners.

The opioid poisoning epidemic is a high-priority issue for Grey Bruce Public Health, which is working with its partners to educate and support individuals, families, and communities to prevent opioid and illicit drug poisoning.

People who use drugs are at significant risk of overdose due to the local street drug supply containing the highly toxic drug Fentanyl and/or Carfentanil.

If an individual must use alone, Public Health advises them to call the Overdose Prevention Line at 1-888-688-6677. An operator will stay on the line with the caller while the drug is used. In the event the caller becomes unresponsive, the Prevention Line operator will call 911 to make sure help arrives.

Overdose is a medical emergency. Call 911 or go to the Emergency Department.

The Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act provides protection from simple possession charges when 911 is called for an overdose.

For additional Addiction Services: