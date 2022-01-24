RIDE PROGRAM LEADS TO DRUG AND WEAPON CHARGES

(GREY COUNTY, ON) On January 22, 2022 at approximately 1:45 a.m., the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting a RIDE program on Highway 21 in the County of Grey Bruce.

A motor vehicle entered the RIDE program, and an investigation commenced regarding an outstanding warrant, and failing to comply with court orders. As a result, both the driver, and passenger of the motor vehicle were placed under arrest.

The Grey Bruce OPP have charged Christian COLE, 26 years-of-age, from Saugeen Shores with the following offences:

· 2 counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

· 2 counts of possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

· 2 counts of possession of prohibited device or ammunition for dangerous purpose

· 2 counts of failure to comply with undertaking

· Possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

· Possession break in instruments

· Possession of a firearm knowing serial number has been tampered with

· Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was prohibited or restricted weapon

· Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was prohibited device or ammunition

· Knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm

· Driving while under suspension

· Possession of a schedule 1 substance - opioid

· Possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling

The Grey Bruce OPP have also charged Daniel VASSELL, 19 years-of-age from Kitchener with the following offences:

· 3 counts of fail to comply with probation order

· 2 count of unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

· 2 counts of possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

· 2 counts of possession of prohibited device or ammunition for dangerous purpose

· Possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

· Possession break in instruments

· Possession of a firearm knowing serial number has been tampered with

· Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was prohibited or restricted weapon

· Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was prohibited device or ammunition

· Knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm

· Possession of a schedule 1 substance - opioid

· Possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling

Both individuals were held pending bail hearings where they were remanded into custody. Both will be scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

The Grey Bruce OPP seized several items pertaining to the offences including a loaded firearm, suspected fentanyl, and a quantity of cannabis.