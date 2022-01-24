iHeartRadio
RIDE PROGRAM LEADS TO DRUG AND WEAPON CHARGES

Traffic stop photo

(GREY COUNTY, ON) On January 22, 2022 at approximately 1:45 a.m., the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting a RIDE program on Highway 21 in the County of Grey Bruce. 

A motor vehicle entered the RIDE program, and an investigation commenced regarding an outstanding warrant, and failing to comply with court orders. As a result, both the driver, and passenger of the motor vehicle were placed under arrest.

The Grey Bruce OPP have charged Christian COLE, 26 years-of-age, from Saugeen Shores with the following offences:

·        2 counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

·        2 counts of possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

·        2 counts of possession of prohibited device or ammunition for dangerous purpose

·        2 counts of failure to comply with undertaking

·        Possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

·        Possession break in instruments

·        Possession of a firearm knowing serial number has been tampered with

·        Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was prohibited or restricted weapon

·        Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was prohibited device or ammunition

·        Knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm

·        Driving while under suspension

·        Possession of a schedule 1 substance - opioid

·        Possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling

The Grey Bruce OPP have also charged Daniel VASSELL, 19 years-of-age from Kitchener with the following offences:

·        3 counts of fail to comply with probation order

·        2 count of unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

·        2 counts of possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

·        2 counts of possession of prohibited device or ammunition for dangerous purpose

·        Possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

·        Possession break in instruments

·        Possession of a firearm knowing serial number has been tampered with

·        Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was prohibited or restricted weapon

·        Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was prohibited device or ammunition

·        Knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm

·        Possession of a schedule 1 substance - opioid

·        Possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling

Both individuals were held pending bail hearings where they were remanded into custody. Both will be scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

The Grey Bruce OPP seized several items pertaining to the offences including a loaded firearm, suspected fentanyl, and a quantity of cannabis.

