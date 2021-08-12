Saugeen First Nation Outbreak Declared Over

Working together with Saugeen First Nation Chief Lester Anoquot and Band Council the Grey Bruce Health Unit is now in a position to declare over the outbreak at Saugeen First Nation community. There have been no new cases in the community for the last 14 days in a row.

In response to the band council’s declared State of Emergency, Saugeen First Nation Chief and Band Council directed the Saugeen First Nation COVID Crisis Team to work directly with Grey Bruce Health Unit and other partners to determine necessary next steps to ensure control of COVID-19 within and outside of our community.

The Grey Bruce Heath Unit has no jurisdiction within the community but works in collaboration with the Saugeen First Nation COVID Crisis Team and community health services through permission of the Chief and Band Council. This work includes a multi-pronged approach of supporting the community health team through deploying staff to conduct COVID-19 testing, case and contact management, providing information and education on isolation to cases and contacts, supporting with IPAC – Infection Prevention and Control, supporting vaccine clinics and mass vaccination, and providing information on vaccine safety and effectiveness.

“We are honoured by the confidence Chief Anoquot and Band Council showed the Grey Bruce Health Unit team by inviting our organization to collaborate in response to the COVID-19 outbreak in the community.” said Dr. Ian Arra. “Under the leadership of the Chief and Band Council, and with our shared commitment to health, our teams were successful in ending the COVID-19 outbreak in the community.”

We thank all agencies, partners and individuals for their support in testing, vaccines and other contributions to assist.

Saugeen First Nation is an Indigenous community governed by the Chief and Band Council. Health services in the community operate under the direction from the Chief and Band Council. Communication on details regarding the fight against COVID-19 within the Saugeen First Nation community is most appropriate coming directly from Chief Anoquot and Band Council or with their approval.