Serious collision in Grey Highlands involving buggy

Grey Bruce OPP are investigating a serious crash that happened in Grey Highlands Thursday afternoon (Dec 16) AT AROUND 3:40.

Emergency responders were called to Grey Road 2 for a report of a collision between a pick up truck and a buggy.

Five people were transported to local hospitals.

Four are said to have critical injuries; three of them were air lifted out of the region.

Grey Bruce OPP have been on the scene of the crash investigating for several hours and Grey Road 2 may still be closed between Centre Line A and the 3rd Concession.

Anyone with information regarding this incident are asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online at www.opp.ca/reporting. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

More updates will be released as they become available.