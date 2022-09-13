SHOPLIFTING INVESTIGATION RESULTS IN MULTIPLE CHARGES

(FERGUS, ON) - Two people are facing charges after the Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to investigate a shoplifting incident at a Fergus business.

On September 11, 2022, at approximately 10:00 a.m., the Wellington County OPP responded to a report of a shoplifting incident involving two people at a business on Tower Street South, Fergus. Approximately $250 worth of merchandise was reportedly stolen. The persons involved were subsequently located at a business on St. David Street North and were arrested. Approximately 30 grams of fentanyl, drug trafficking equipment and the stolen merchandise were located on the involved individuals.

As a result of the investigation, Benjamin BODDY, 32-years-old of Owen Sound has been charged with CC 334(b) Theft Under $5,000 - Shoplifting and with CDSA 5(2) Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking - Opioid (other than heroin). Blythe KEESHIG, 34 years-old of no fixed address has been charged with CC 334(b) Theft Under $5000 - Shoplifting. Both accused are scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice - Guelph, at a later date.

