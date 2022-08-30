SOUTH BRUCE OPP INVESTIGATING A FATAL COLLISION

(ELDERSLIE TWP, ON) - One person has died after being involved in a motor vehicle collision that occurred along Bruce County Road 3, Elderslie Township, in June.

On June 15, 2022, at 10:54 p.m., the South Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a collision involving two vehicles and livestock that were determined to be on the roadway at the time of the incident. The South Bruce OPP, Saugeen Shores Police Service and Bruce County Paramedic Services attended the scene.

One of the drivers was air lifted to a London area hospital with life threatening injuries. The driver, Sheldon MCKEE 37-years-old, of Saugeen Shores, was pronounced deceased on August 22, 2022.

The South Bruce OPP is continuing to investigate this collision with the assistance of the West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team (TIME).

The South Bruce OPP is requesting anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.