Temporary ED Closure – SBGHC Durham Site – Overnight Saturday, October 29th and Sunday, October 30th

Due to ongoing staffing shortages of both RNs and RPNs, SBGHC will be closing the Durham emergency department (ED) as follows:

1700 on Saturday, October 29 th and reopening at 0700 on Sunday, October 30 th

1700 on Sunday, October 30th and reopening at 0700 on Monday, October 31st

All efforts to find staffing for the Emergency Department have been undertaken without success.

Ambulance by-pass will begin at 1700 to divert patients to the nearest open ED.

Anyone requiring immediate medical attention should call 911 to be taken to the nearest Emergency Department. For non-urgent health care needs, Health Connect Ontario is available 24/7 for non-emergency health-related questions by calling 811.

The closest Emergency Departments to the Durham Hospital are:

Hanover (20km)

Mount Forest (25km)

Markdale (28km)

Walkerton (28km)

Owen Sound (46km)

Palmerston (46km)