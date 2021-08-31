Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Aug 31, 2021
Case counts and vaccine data is taken from GBHU Epidemiological Reports as of 23:59 hrs, August 30, 2021:
All data is preliminary and subject to change. Future situation reports will be updated accordingly.
- 0 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce
- 2249 confirmed cases
- 14 active cases
- 49 active high-risk contacts
- 2209 resolved cases
- 4 confirmed local active cases hospitalized in Grey Bruce due to COVID-19
- 14 deaths in Grey Bruce
- +1 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection and was treated outside of Grey Bruce
- +7 deaths related to Grey Bruce residents that acquired the infection in Grey Bruce however passed away outside of Grey Bruce
- Local and Provincial data may not align as cases with unconfirmed cause of death are not included above but are included in the Provincial data.
- 118 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce
Active Outbreaks:
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Hospitals
- 1 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Long-Term Care/Retirement Homes
- Kelso Villa Retirement Home
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Schools
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Childcare Centres
Dismissed Cohort(s) – based on 1 case (more than 1 case triggers outbreak)
- 0 Facility(ies) reporting COVID-19 Associated with Childcare Centres
Vaccine – for detailed information please visit Website and Dashboard
- 1900 COVID-19 vaccines given in the past 7 days
- 225,192 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce
Future Vaccination Planning: Vaccine Schedule
- For week of August 30, first and second dose Pop-Up vaccine Clinics – details at Vaccine Schedule
- Clinics are walk-in, no appointment needed. Please review the schedule above.
Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:
- GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours
- GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19
Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data
- Provincial Testing Data
- Provincial Hospitalization Data
- Provincial Likely Source of Infection Data
- Raw Data to Download - Provincial
PLEASE NOTE: All data is preliminary and subject to change. Future situation reports will be updated accordingly.