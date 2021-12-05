Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Dec 05, 2021

4 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 1 – Arran Elderslie; 1 – Brockton; 1 – Grey Highlands, 1 – Owen Sound

2578 confirmed cases

53 active cases

255 active high-risk contacts

2498 resolved cases

2 confirmed local active cases hospitalized in Grey Bruce due to COVID-19

0 confirmed case from Grey Bruce is hospitalized outside of Grey Bruce due to COVID-19

15 deaths in Grey Bruce +1 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection and was treated outside of Grey Bruce +7 deaths related to Grey Bruce residents that acquired the infection in Grey Bruce however passed away outside of Grey Bruce Local and Provincial data may not align as cases with unconfirmed cause of death are not included above but are included in the Provincial data. 124 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce



Active Outbreaks:

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Hospitals

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Long-Term Care/Retirement Homes

1 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Schools 1 – Cohort(s) – Holland Chatsworth Central School

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Childcare Centres

Dismissed Cohort(s) – based on 1 case (probable or confirmed) - (more than 1 confirmed case triggers outbreak – see above)

Happy Hearts Daycare – 1 cohort

Bobbi’s Daycare Before and After School Program – 1 cohort

Timothy Christian Before and After School Program- 1 cohort

2 School(s) reporting dismissed cohorts(s) – not outbreak status

Georgian Bay Community School – 1 cohort

Timothy Christian School - 1 cohort

Vaccine – for detailed information please visit Website and Dashboard

Data to be updated on Monday December 6, 2021

252,794 Total Doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce

4,560 Doses given within the past week

Future Vaccination Planning: Vaccine Schedule

For week of December 6, first and second dose may walk-in at all clinics. Those 5-11 and Third dose requires an appointment at all clinics.

See Vaccine Clinics – details at Vaccine Schedule (Make sure to scroll to the proper page of the schedule)

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours

GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19

