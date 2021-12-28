Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Dec 28, 2021
- 83 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 19 - Saugeen Shores, 15 – Owen Sound, 10 – Kincardine, 5 – Blue Mountains, 4 - Brockton, 4 – Georgian Bluffs, 4 – Northern Bruce Peninsula, 3 – Grey Highlands, 3 – Huron-Kinloss, 3 – Meaford, 3 – West Grey, 2 – South Bruce Peninsula, 2 – Southgate, 1 – Arran-Elderslie, 1 – Chatsworth, 1 – Hanover, 3 – Unknown
- 3334 confirmed cases (including 1 confirmed cases of the Omicron Variant)
- 505 active cases
- High risk Contacts will no longer be reported due to the change in case and contact management - COVID-19 Case and Contact Management Updated Process
- 2801 resolved cases
- 6 confirmed local active cases hospitalized in Grey Bruce due to COVID-19
- 0 confirmed case from Grey Bruce is hospitalized outside of Grey Bruce due to COVID-19
- 16 deaths in Grey Bruce
- +1 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection and was treated outside of Grey Bruce
- +7 deaths related to Grey Bruce residents that acquired the infection in Grey Bruce however passed away outside of Grey Bruce
- Local and Provincial data may not align as cases with unconfirmed cause of death are not included above but are included in the Provincial data.
- 128 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce
Active Outbreaks:
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Hospitals
- 1 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Long-Term Care/Retirement Homes
- Rockwood Terrace Long Term Care (2nd Floor)
- 5 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Schools
- Grey Highlands Secondary School
- Hepworth Central School
- Dawnview Public School
- Peninsula Shores District School
- Owen Sound District Secondary School
- 1 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Childcare Centres
- Vicki’s Sandbox – 1 Cohort
Dismissed Cohort(s) – based on 1 case (probable or confirmed) - (more than 1 confirmed case with evidence of transmission within the school environment removes the school from this list and moves it to the outbreak list – see above):
- 0 Childcare Facility(ies) reporting dismissed cohort(s)
- 0 School(s) reporting dismissed cohorts(s) – not outbreak status
Vaccine – for detailed information please visit Website and Dashboard
- 289,830 Total Doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce
- 10,956 Doses given within the past week
Future Vaccination Planning: Vaccine Schedule
- First and second dose may walk-in at all clinics. Those 5-11 and Third dose requires an appointment at all clinics. See Vaccine Clinics – details at Vaccine Schedule (Make sure to scroll to the proper page of the schedule)
- Individuals aged 18 and over can schedule their booster dose appointment through the Ontario’s booking portal, by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre, through Indigenous-led vaccination clinics, participating pharmacies and primary care settings. Appointments will be booked three months (84 days) after a second dose as the province urgently expands booster eligibility to millions more individuals.
- COVID-19 Vaccines (publichealthgreybruce.on.ca)
- Getting Your COVID-19 Vaccine (publichealthgreybruce.on.ca)
- Youth and COVID-19 Vaccines (publichealthgreybruce.on.ca)
Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:
- GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours
- GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19
Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data
- Provincial Testing Data
- Provincial Hospitalization Data
- Provincial Likely Source of Infection Data
- Raw Data to Download - Provincial