Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for July 1st, 2021
- 31 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce; 16 Saugeen First Nation, 8 – Owen Sound, 3 – Saugeen Shores, 2 – Meaford, 1 – Arran-Elderslie, 1 – Grey Highlands
- 1647 confirmed cases
- Includes 453 cases of Variants of Concern (VOC), 29 active
- 187 active cases
- 305 active high-risk contacts
- 1453 resolved cases
- 9 confirmed local active case(s) hospitalized in Grey Bruce due to COVID-19
- +4 local active case transferred to hospitals outside of Grey Bruce
- 5 deaths in Grey Bruce
- +1 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection and was treated outside of Grey Bruce
- +2 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection in Grey Bruce however passed away outside of Grey Bruce
- 101 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce
Active Outbreaks:
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Hospitals
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Long-Term Care/Retirement Homes
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Schools
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Childcare Centres
- All School Investigations are posted in table format. If an investigation is confirmed as an outbreak, it will be moved to the outbreak table.
Vaccine - Website and Dashboard
- 19,359 COVID-19 vaccines given in the past 7 days
- 15,8879 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce
Future Vaccination Planning: Vaccine Schedule
- Doses received for week of June 28th – 11,424
- For week of June 28th, vaccinations will focus on: first vaccine clients 12+ years via Hockey Hubs; First Nation/Metis Communities; immuno-compromised/pregnancy focused clinics; those with the highest and high risk health conditions; eligible priority groups; mobile clinics; homebound, and beginning some walk-in clinics – details posted on the schedule above.
Booking Vaccinations and FAQ
- To book an appointment, please visit: www.publichealthgreybruce.on.ca
- Frequently asked questions – visit: Other Currently Eligible Groups (publichealthgreybruce.on.ca) and About the Provincial Booking System (publichealthgreybruce.on.ca)
- Appointments are not available by calling your healthcare provider. Appointments are not available by calling the Health Unit.
Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:
- Media Release - Summer Gatherings in Step Two
- Media Release - Celebrate Canada Day with a COVID-19 Vaccine
- Media Release - Grey Bruce COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics Added
- Public Health has been actively engaged to support schools with ongoing updates and consultation meetings with local Boards and officials from all schools in Grey and Bruce
- GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours
- GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19
