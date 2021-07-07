Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for July 7th, 2021
Testing and case counts reported as of 23:59 hrs, July 6, 2021:
All data is preliminary and subject to change. Future situation reports will be updated accordingly.
- 27 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 7-Saugeen Shores, 5-Arran Elderslie, 5-Owen Sound, 2-Saugeen First Nation, 2-Neyaashiinigmiing, 2-Grey Highlands, 2-South Bruce, 1-Georgian Bluffs, 1-Meaford
- 1759 confirmed cases
- Includes 460 cases of Variants of Concern (VOC), 6 active
- 187 active cases
- 305 active high-risk contacts
- 1563 resolved cases
- 9 confirmed local active case(s) hospitalized in Grey Bruce due to COVID-19
- +6 local active case transferred to hospitals outside of Grey Bruce
- 6 deaths in Grey Bruce
- +1 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection and was treated outside of Grey Bruce
- +2 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection in Grey Bruce however passed away outside of Grey Bruce
- 102 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce
Active Outbreaks:
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Hospitals
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Long-Term Care/Retirement Homes
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Schools
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Childcare Centres
Vaccine – for detailed information please visit Website and Dashboard
- 22,781 COVID-19 vaccines given in the past 7 days
- 176,948 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce
Future Vaccination Planning: Vaccine Schedule
- Doses received for week of July 5 – 29,220
- For week of July 5, vaccinations will focus on: first and second dose vaccine clients via scheduled Hockey Hubs and some walk-in clinics – details posted on the schedule above; First Nation/Metis Communities; immuno-compromised/pregnancy focused clinics; eligible priority groups; mobile clinics; and homebound.
Booking Vaccinations and FAQ
- To book an appointment, please visit: www.publichealthgreybruce.on.ca
- Frequently asked questions – visit: Other Currently Eligible Groups (publichealthgreybruce.on.ca) and About the Provincial Booking System (publichealthgreybruce.on.ca)
- Appointments are not available by calling your healthcare provider. Appointments are not available by calling the Health Unit.
Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:
- Media Release Precautionary Advice Related to Taxi Services
- Public Health has been actively engaged to support schools with ongoing updates and consultation meetings with local Boards and officials from all schools in Grey and Bruce
- GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours
- GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19
Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data