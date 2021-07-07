iHeartRadio
Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for July 7th, 2021

cjos covid6

Testing and case counts reported as of 23:59 hrs, July 6, 2021:

All data is preliminary and subject to change. Future situation reports will be updated accordingly.

  • 27 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 7-Saugeen Shores, 5-Arran Elderslie, 5-Owen Sound, 2-Saugeen First Nation, 2-Neyaashiinigmiing, 2-Grey Highlands, 2-South Bruce, 1-Georgian Bluffs, 1-Meaford
  • 1759 confirmed cases
    • Includes 460 cases of Variants of Concern (VOC), 6 active
  • 187 active cases
  • 305 active high-risk contacts
  • 1563 resolved cases
  • 9 confirmed local active case(s) hospitalized in Grey Bruce due to COVID-19
    • +6 local active case transferred to hospitals outside of Grey Bruce
  • 6 deaths in Grey Bruce
    • +1 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection and was treated outside of Grey Bruce
    • +2 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection in Grey Bruce however passed away outside of Grey Bruce
  • 102 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce

 

Active Outbreaks:

 

Vaccine – for detailed information please visit Website and Dashboard

  • 22,781 COVID-19 vaccines given in the past 7 days
  • 176,948 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce

 

Future Vaccination Planning: Vaccine Schedule

  • Doses received for week of July 5 – 29,220
  • For week of July 5, vaccinations will focus on: first and second dose vaccine clients via scheduled Hockey Hubs and some walk-in clinics – details posted on the schedule above; First Nation/Metis Communities; immuno-compromised/pregnancy focused clinics; eligible priority groups; mobile clinics; and homebound.

 

Booking Vaccinations and FAQ

 

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

  • Media Release Precautionary Advice Related to Taxi Services
  • Public Health has been actively engaged to support schools with ongoing updates and consultation meetings with local Boards and officials from all schools in Grey and Bruce
  • GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours
  • GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19

 

Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data

