Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for July 7th, 2021

Testing and case counts reported as of 23:59 hrs, July 6, 2021:

27 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 7-Saugeen Shores, 5-Arran Elderslie, 5-Owen Sound, 2-Saugeen First Nation, 2-Neyaashiinigmiing, 2-Grey Highlands, 2-South Bruce, 1-Georgian Bluffs, 1-Meaford

1759 confirmed cases Includes 460 cases of Variants of Concern (VOC), 6 active

187 active cases

305 active high-risk contacts

1563 resolved cases

9 confirmed local active case(s) hospitalized in Grey Bruce due to COVID-19 +6 local active case transferred to hospitals outside of Grey Bruce

6 deaths in Grey Bruce +1 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection and was treated outside of Grey Bruce +2 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection in Grey Bruce however passed away outside of Grey Bruce

102 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce

Active Outbreaks:

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Hospitals

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Long-Term Care/Retirement Homes

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Schools

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Childcare Centres

Vaccine – for detailed information please visit Website and Dashboard

22,781 COVID-19 vaccines given in the past 7 days

176,948 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce

Future Vaccination Planning: Vaccine Schedule

Doses received for week of July 5 – 29,220

For week of July 5, vaccinations will focus on: first and second dose vaccine clients via scheduled Hockey Hubs and some walk-in clinics – details posted on the schedule above; First Nation/Metis Communities; immuno-compromised/pregnancy focused clinics; eligible priority groups; mobile clinics; and homebound.

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

Media Release Precautionary Advice Related to Taxi Services

Public Health has been actively engaged to support schools with ongoing updates and consultation meetings with local Boards and officials from all schools in Grey and Bruce

GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours

GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19

