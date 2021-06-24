iHeartRadio
Choose your station

Static Links

Instagram

Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for June 24, 2021

cjos-covid6

All data is preliminary and subject to change. Future situation reports will be updated accordingly.

  • 15 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce; 6 – Meaford, 4 – Owen Sound, 2 – South Bruce Peninsula, 1 – West Grey, 1 – Brockton, 1 – Neyaashiinigmiing
  • 1464 confirmed cases
    • Includes 407 cases of Variants of Concern (VOC), 4 active
  • 60 active cases
  • 166 active high-risk contacts
  • 1397 resolved cases
  • 5 confirmed case(s) hospitalized in Grey Bruce due to COVID-19
    • +1 confirmed case(s) from Grey-Bruce hospitalized due to COVID-19 outside of Grey-Bruce
    • +3 case(s) transferred from other Health Unit’s to local hospitals, all cases remain with the transferring Health Unit and are not reflected in local case counts
  • 5 deaths in Grey Bruce
    • +1 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection and was treated outside of Grey Bruce
    • +1 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection in Grey Bruce however passed away outside of Grey Bruce
  • 100 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce

 

Active Outbreaks:

 

Active School Investigations:

  • All School Investigations are posted in table format. If an investigation is confirmed as an outbreak, it will be moved to the outbreak table.

 

Vaccine - Website and Dashboard

  • 13,697 COVID-19 vaccines given in the past 7 days
  • 139,356 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce

 

Future Vaccination Planning: Vaccine Schedule

  • Doses received for week of June 21st – 11,424
  • For week of June 21st, vaccinations will focus on: first vaccine clients 12+ years via Hockey Hubs; First Nation/Metis Communities; immuno-compromised/pregnancy focused clinics; those with the highest and high risk health conditions; eligible priority groups; mobile clinics; homebound

 

Booking Vaccinations and FAQ

 

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

  • Media Release - Hanover COVID-19 Outbreak Declared Over
  • Public Health has been actively engaged to support schools with ongoing updates and consultation meetings with local Boards and officials from all schools in Grey and Bruce
  • GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours
  • GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19

 

Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data

 

PLEASE NOTE: All data is preliminary and subject to change. Future situation reports will be updated accordingly.

  • cjos-covid6

    Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for June 28, 2021

    21 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce; 6 – Saugeen First Nations, , 5 – Saugeen Shores, 2 – South Bruce Peninsula, 2 Owen Sound 1 – Meaford, 1 – Kincardine, 1 – Georgian Bluffs, 1 – Chatsworth, 1 – Arran-Elderslie, 1 – The Blue Mountains
  • cjos hockey hub

    COVID-19 Vaccine Hub Volunteers Needed

    With vaccine supply increasing, the Grey Bruce Health Unit is in need of volunteers to staff the Hockey Hub Vaccine Clinic locations across Grey and Bruce Counties If you are already enrolled as a volunteer, we would love to see you back!
  • cjos covid

    Grey Bruce COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Schedule

    In response to increased supplies of COVID-19 vaccine, the Grey Bruce is expanding existing clinics and adding new clinics.

The music you just can't quit