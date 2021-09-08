Update from Westario Power for Port Elgin and Southampton

As of 15:00, Westario Power crews continue to replace poles and lines damaged by last evening’s storm in the towns of Port Elgin and Southampton.

Port Elgin: the estimated time of restoration (ETR) is 20:00 (8:00p.m.) (approx. 1,000 customers)

Southampton: ETR is currently unknown (approx. 200 customers)

Crews continue to complete restoration work in the north end of the village of Lucknow; some new developments have delayed the ETR to approx. 17:00 (5:00 p.m.) today (approx.. 100 customers).

Once power has been restored to the affected areas, crews will continue to patrol the restored area to monitor for further outages/issues. This may result in isolated outages to a small number of customers as power is safely restored to all customers.

Westario Power would like to thank you for your continued support as crews mitigate the damage caused by the storm’s heavy rain, high winds, and lightning.