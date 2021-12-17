UPDATED PROOF OF VACCINATION REQUIREMENTS AT TOWN OF SAUGEEN SHORES INDOOR REC AND EVENT SETTINGS

UPDATED PROOF OF VACCINATION REQUIREMENTS AT

TOWN OF SAUGEEN SHORES INDOOR RECREATION AND EVENT SETTINGS

Effective Monday, December 20, 2021

Saugeen Shores, ON; The Ontario government is strengthening proof of vaccination requirements to access some indoor Town programs and facilities.

Beginning Monday, December 20, youth aged 12 to 17 years must present proof of vaccination when participating in organized sports at recreational facilities. This includes sports leagues, organized clubs, competitive swimming and swimming lessons. Individuals who are 12 years or older must show proof of vaccination to access:

Recreation programs and activities

Spectator and viewing areas

Recreational fitness areas

Sporting events

Indoor meeting and event spaces

Starting January 4, 2022, the Ontario government will only accept the enhanced vaccine certificate with QR code as valid proof of vaccination. The Verify Ontario app will be used to scan certificates at facilities. The QR code can be used digitally or by printing a paper copy. There are several ways to obtain the enhanced vaccine certificate:

Download from the Provincial portal online at covid19.ontariohealth.ca

Visit a Bruce County library branch

Call the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900 to have a certificate mailed

Visit a Service Ontario centre to receive a printed copy

Effective January 10, 2022, people with an eligible medical exemption must use an enhanced vaccine certificate with QR code. Physician’s notes will no longer be accepted. Individuals with eligible medical exemptions must contact an Ontario physician or registered nurse to obtain an enhanced certificate.

Proof of vaccination is not required for patrons entering an indoor area solely for the following purposes:

to use a washroom (except at recreation facilities);

to access an outdoor area that can only be accessed through an indoor route;

to make a retail purchase;

while placing or picking up an order;

while paying for an order;

to purchase admission; or

as may be necessary for the purposes of health and safety.

All Grey Bruce Health Unit guidelines and Provincial regulations, including mask requirements, adhering to capacity limits and physical distancing, will apply at all times when accessing Town programs, services and facilities.

For further information and a list of current service updates, please continue to visit www.saugeenshores.ca/covid-19. For further information from Ontario about COVID-19, visit covid-19.ontario.ca.