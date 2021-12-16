Victims of two separate fatal collisions identified

Tragedy has hit a Georgian Bluffs family twice.

Grey Bruce OPP now say a child has succumbed to her injuries after that two vehicle collision near Copper Kettle on the morning of November 30th.

They already identified the driver as 27 year old Brandon Joseph who was pronounced dead at hospital shortly after the crash on Grey Road 17.

Now his 3 year old daughter Erika has died in a London hospital.

The collision was reported around 8:30 am and while police have not given any details about a possible cause of the collision, we do know roads were slick that morning.

Meanwhile Grey Bruce OPP have also identified the victim of a collision in Chatsworth on Sunday, December 12.

It happened around 3:30pm on Sideroad 3 when a vehicle rolled and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

He's been identified as 63 year old Terry Specht of Chatsworth Township.