Waste Management Survey Open Until August 5  (Owen Sound)

Owen Sound, Ontario

Thursday, July 28, 2022

Owen Sound is developing a Waste Management Strategy to provide direction on how we manage garbage, recycling, and the many other waste diversion programs in the City. We want to hear from you!

The Waste Management Strategy will look at how new approaches to waste services can support a sustainable environment and work towards diverting more waste from landfill.

Do you have ideas on what the waste management system should look like in the City of Owen Sound? Take the Waste Management Survey to share your thoughts. The survey takes just a few minutes to complete, and will be available until Friday, August 5, 2022.

Be sure to visit Our City Owen Sound to learn more about the Waste Management Strategy, Owen Sound’s current system, future needs, and waste management challenges.

Quick Facts:

· One of Council’s Strategic Priorities is Green City, with a focus on climate action planning dependencies that include public transportation, waste management, vehicle usage, and infrastructure to encourage technological innovation and changing behaviours for a healthier and more sustainable future.

· The Waste Management Strategy will place an emphasis on waste reduction, reuse, and recycling activities that are environmentally sustainable and cost-effective.

· The strategy will also work to mitigate climate change impacts within the current waste management system and explore solutions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

· The City’s residential collection service provides bi-weekly waste and recycling collection and monthly corrugated cardboard collection.