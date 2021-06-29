What Wednesday's re opening means for Owen Sound facilities

On Wednesday, June 30, we will enter Step Two of the province's Roadmap to Reopen Ontario.

Step Two brings only minor changes to City of Owen Sound operations.

The gathering limit for Outdoor funeral services at Greenwood Cemetery has increased to 75 people, provided guests maintain a physical distance of two metres.

Council, Committee, and DIA Board Meetings will continue to be held in-person with public attendance restrictions still in place. All meetings can be viewed online.

Indoor recreation facilities remain closed to the public until we have reached Step Three.

The City of Owen Sound will continue to monitor and assess the situation closely, and work diligently with the Grey Bruce Public Health Unit throughout the Provincial Roadmap to Reopening.

Residents are reminded of the three “W’s”. Wash your hands, wear a mask and watch your distance.

For more information, please contact Tim Simmonds, City Manager at 519-376-4440 ext. 1210 or email to tsimmonds@owensound.ca.

