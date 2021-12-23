COVID Cases Increased in Trail but Decreased Regionally

The new COVID-19 infection rate in the West Kootenay-Boundary and Creston Valley didn’t change much during the week of Dec. 12-18.

The B-C Centre for Disease Control figures for the entire region dropped slightly from 31-to-27 when compared to the previous week.

However, there was a noticeable increase in Greater Trail. The area had seven new cases for the week ending Dec, 18, compared to just one from Dec. 5-17.

The Nelson area remained the same with seven, while Castelgar increased from six to eight.

The case count in the Creston Valley decreased by one with a total of three last week.

The Grand Forks area which had just one case during the weeks ending Dec. 4-and-11, had no detectable infections during the most recent reporting period.

The Kootenay Lake area also went case free last week and has had only one new positive test result over a six-week reporting period.

The Kettle Valley just west of Grand Forks had two new positive tests last week, which was down from one from the previous week.

The most significant change took place in the Arrow Lakes. The area was the region’s hot spot for new infections with 29 cases over a four week-period until last week, when there were none.

Meanwhile just across the border in Washington State, the virus remained active over the past two weeks, especially in Stevens County.

The Northeast Tri County Health District reported 47 cases in the Colville area, 24 in and around Kettle Falls, 10 in the Chewelah area and two in Northport.

In Ferry County, active cases totaled 16 in Republic, located across the border south of Grand Forks.

In the Pend Oreille County community of Metaline Falls, located south of Salmo, the district found 5 active cases over the two week period ending Dec. 22..