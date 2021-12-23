iHeartRadio
COVID Cases Increased in Trail but Decreased Regionally

covid 19

The new COVID-19 infection rate in the West Kootenay-Boundary and Creston Valley didn’t change much during the week of Dec. 12-18.

The B-C Centre for Disease Control figures for the entire region dropped slightly from 31-to-27 when compared to the previous week.

However, there was a noticeable increase in Greater Trail.  The area had seven new cases for the week ending Dec, 18, compared to just one from Dec. 5-17.

The Nelson area remained the same with seven, while Castelgar increased from six to eight.

The case count in the Creston Valley decreased by one with a total of three last week.

The Grand Forks area which had just one case during the weeks ending Dec. 4-and-11, had no detectable infections during the most recent reporting period.

The Kootenay Lake area also went case free last week and has had only one new positive test result over a six-week reporting period.

The Kettle Valley just west of Grand Forks had two new positive tests last week, which was down from one from the previous week.

The most significant change took place in the Arrow Lakes.  The area was the region’s hot spot for new infections with 29 cases over a four week-period until last week, when there were none.

Meanwhile just across the border in Washington State, the virus remained active over the past two weeks, especially in Stevens County.

The Northeast Tri County Health District reported 47 cases in the Colville area, 24 in and around Kettle Falls, 10 in the Chewelah area and two in Northport.

In Ferry County, active cases totaled 16 in Republic, located across the border south of Grand Forks.

In the Pend Oreille County community of Metaline Falls, located south of Salmo, the district found 5 active cases over the two week period ending Dec. 22..

  • trail

    Trail City Council Defers Decision on Proposed Senior's Condominium

    A report into neighbourhood opposition to the proposed 5-story, 45-unit development near Waneta Plaza is expected to be ready for the Jan. 10 meeting. The mayor and developer respond to concerns.
  • noah quinn

    Nelson Product Enjoying BCHL Life as a Buck

    Noah Quinn said choosing the Cranbrook Bucks of the BCHL and Bemidji State as an NCAA Division 1 destination were no-brainers. The Nelson forward also feels moving up through the ranks is a product of his overall game.
  • brittny anderson

    Nelson-Creston MLA Frightened by Anti-Vaccination Protesters

    Nelson-Creston M-L-A Brittny Anderson said an aggressive, verbally abusive and frightening encounter with a couple opposed to vaccinations won't stop her from speaking with constituents about their concerns.
  • rcmp-sign

    Castlegar RCMP Stumped over Secret Santa Donation

    Castlegar RCMP are pleasantly surprised by a "secret Santa" who anonymously dropped off an envelope full of cash asking it be given to whomever police think is worthy. But they can't, so if the good Samaritan doesn't come back to reclaim the cash in 90 days, it goes to the city.
  • rcmp 2

    Nelson Woman Charged in Ferraro's Break in: Trail RCMP Report Thefts

    Trail RCMP are investigating three thefts that happened within about 2 1/2 hours of each other earlier this month. Police also said charges have been laid against a Nelson woman found by staff wandering around Ferraro Foods after allegedly breaking in overnight on Dec. 10.
  • donna accident

    Salmo Woman Critically Injured In Trail Accident:

    A 64-year-old Salmo woman who suffered a critical head injury in Thursday's single vehicle incident near Rock Island RV in Trail is fighting for her life. Her sister said she is on life-support and the family is devastated. A Go-Fund-Me page has been set up to help the family with expenses.
  • kbrfs

    Montrose Home Damaged Extensively By Fire

    Fire fighters spent over two hours battling and containing a Friday afternoon house fire at 825 10th Ave. The crew of 16 came from Trail, Montrose and Fruitvale. There was heavy damage to the house and contents according to fire fighters.
  • RDCK_logo

    RDCK Welcomes Improved Cellular Service From Rogers

    Popoff says discussions have been ongoing for some time and roadblocks had to be cleared, but he looks forward to improving cell service all across the RDCK.
  • rcmp-sign

    Woman Suspected to be High on Drugs Found in Trail Supermarket

    Charges are pending against a Nelson woman who spent the wee hours of last Saturday morning in Ferraro Foods. RCMP Sergeant Mike Wicentowich said early morning baking staff at the downtown Trail supermarket called police after finding her wandering around.
