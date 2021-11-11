COVID Cases Levelling Off In Local Health Areas

The overall number of new COVID cases in the West Kootenay-Boundary and Creston Valley levelled off, with some shuffling of individual health area numbers for the week ending Nov. 6.

Greater Trail was up slightly last week from five to seven, Nelson remained the same at five, Castlegar was down by one at three new positive tests.

Meanwhile, when compared to the B-C Centre for Disease Control numbers from week before, the Creston Valley count dipped from 11-to-four.

However, the Grand Forks area went up from having no new cases, to six infections, just as Interior Health also reported virus exposures at D-A Perley Elementary School on Nov.1 and Nov. 2.

I-H-A also disclosed additional daily exposures as J-L Crowe Secondary School in Trail on Nov.2 and Nov 3, meaning the virus was detected on seven out of eight school days beginning on Oct. 25.

The lone new case in the rural areas was found in Kootenay Lake, while it went case free the previous week along with Arrow Lakes and Kettle Valley.

The total for all areas listed above in each of the last two weeks reported by the B-C C-D-C was 26.

Greater Trail has seen the most significant decrease since Sept. 25 when weekly cases in the area spiked at 79.