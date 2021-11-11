COVID Cases Levelling Off In Local Health Areas
The overall number of new COVID cases in the West Kootenay-Boundary and Creston Valley levelled off, with some shuffling of individual health area numbers for the week ending Nov. 6.
Greater Trail was up slightly last week from five to seven, Nelson remained the same at five, Castlegar was down by one at three new positive tests.
Meanwhile, when compared to the B-C Centre for Disease Control numbers from week before, the Creston Valley count dipped from 11-to-four.
However, the Grand Forks area went up from having no new cases, to six infections, just as Interior Health also reported virus exposures at D-A Perley Elementary School on Nov.1 and Nov. 2.
I-H-A also disclosed additional daily exposures as J-L Crowe Secondary School in Trail on Nov.2 and Nov 3, meaning the virus was detected on seven out of eight school days beginning on Oct. 25.
The lone new case in the rural areas was found in Kootenay Lake, while it went case free the previous week along with Arrow Lakes and Kettle Valley.
The total for all areas listed above in each of the last two weeks reported by the B-C C-D-C was 26.
Greater Trail has seen the most significant decrease since Sept. 25 when weekly cases in the area spiked at 79.
-
-
RCMP Investigate Thefts: Conservation Officer Probe Deer killThe forensics team is going through a stolen truck to try to identify the thief who took it from a Gordon Avenue residence in Warfield and crashed into two other vehicles on Rossland Avenue. Conservation officers in Castlegar are searching for whoever shot and killed three female mule deer.
-
No End In Sight to Investigation into Trail HomicideThe investigation continues more than fourth months after 39-year-old Cam Cunningham of Trail man died in a downtown altercation. RCMP said investigators want to make sure the case is ready for trial when they hand it over to prosecutors.
-
-
Trail's Jake Lucchini Thriving with the Belleville SenatorsTrail's Jake Lucchini is the Belleville Senators leading scorer just weeks after a trade from the Montreal Canadiens organization. The 26-year-old has six goals and 11 points in 10 games after injuries bumped him up the depth chart into key situations.
-
Trail RCMP Looking for Missing Rossland Area ManA 71-year-old man who lives outdoors and makes frequent visits to Rossland hasn't been seen around the city for about a week. Gary Comozzi is about 5'7" tall with a slim build, green eyes, brown hair and a grey beard and Trail RCMP are anxious to hear from anyone who could could know where he is.
-
Rossland Council Forwards Proposed Pickleball Courts to Master PlanThe Bounce Radio Newsroom caught up with Mayor Kathy Moore following City Council’s Regular Meeting, November 1st.
-
Regional Climate Collaboration Discussed in Nelson Council ChambersThe discussion came up as part of The Nelson Chamber of Commerce's Business Community Update to Council on October 26th. The Chamber's Executive Director was also supportive of Logtenberg's suggestion.
-
School District 20 Considering Mandatory COVID-19 VaccinationsThe Kootenay-Columbia School Board has asked Superintendent Katherine Shearer to collect data and gather evidence before deciding if COVID-19 vaccinations will be mandatory for staff. The Board encourages employees to get their shots.