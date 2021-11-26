Eighth Annual Stuff the Bus Event Hits Trail

The Stuff the Bus Event returns to Trail today for the eight annual event.

Trevor Stach with NextGen Transit tells the Bounce Radio Newsroom that the event hits Ferraro Foods both today and tomorrow, November 26th and 27th:

“The event’s grown over the years; we did one bus, one day and now we’ve kind of expanded to two days. We now also operate at the Trail Smoke Eaters home game on the 26th this year…. We used to have a barbeque but unfortunately COVID has cancelled that….”

Stach explains that while collecting non-perishable food and monetary donations for the Food Bank, they're also having a raffle with gift cards and electronics:

“The foodbank has been wonderful to work with; in our area the Salvation Army is the one that runs the local food bank and they’re a tremendous group to work with, they’re very accommodating with us (and) they’re very thankful for what we do. It’s grown over the years and it’s become one of the largest food drives of the year and a lot of the cash donations get used throughout the year to deliver that service….”

“It is a really great turn out, we love to see people, we always have a fire pit out there, some Christmas carols playing we encourage people come down and see us, spend time with us (and) chat with us a little bit. It’s great to see everybody coming out like this (and) the community’s tremendously supportive and we love doing it.” he adds.

Donations of good condition, new or washed winter coats are appreciated as they're in high demand.