Logging Protesters near Argenta Leave, More Protesters Arrested

The group that has staged logging protests near Argenta has taken down its camp to shift its focus on preparing for a July 19th court date.

Fox was among 17 protesters arrested along the Salisbury Creek Forest Service Road last month and among those who returned.

She said Last Stand West Kootenay members have decided to leave after being told to Tuesday by Kalso RCMP.

“For us it was kind of an opportunity to regroup, go over some things that we have learned from that experience and decide where we go from there and go forward in a good way, instead of reliving that raid,” she said, adding that the two-month protest against logging in the area about 50km north of Kaslo has been a challenge.

“We kind of had to have someone there all of the time and that was taking up a lot of resources,” said Fox.

“We weren’t necessarily stopping them from cutting down trees, we were making their life harder and also bringing a lot of attention to that area, but to some degree we just weighed efforts vs results,” Fox explained.

The group’s Police Liaison representative during the RCMP arrests on May 17 stated the group felt standing down now would be a sign of respect for the land and area property owners.

Fox also told Bounce news there were two demonstrations since their return including one that resulted in the arrests of two elders on June 1 and believes the protests are the reason RCMP requested their departure.

“We weren’t necessarily impeding or blocking anything except those two times that we did pop-up actions,” according to Fox.

“I figure that they put one-and-one together and realized in being there that we had easy access to the road to do those types of actions,” she said, adding the arrests of the elders was low-key.

Kaslo RCMP confirmed the arrests stating the man and woman (in picture) were processed on site and released pending a court appearance on July 19.

Fox stated the group remained positive following their return and said one of the highlights was the day they paid tribute to the Pride Movement.

“We put on our best make-up and got all of our rainbow gear out and some of us have had experience with burlesque, so we were dancing and performing for the loggers who came through,” she mused, adding the loggers smiled and appeared entertained.

The arrests on May 17 and June 1 were based on a 2019 injunction granted to Cooper Creek Cedar so it could conduct logging operations in the Salisbury Creek area.

The company has not responded to several requests from Bounce News to comment on the protests.