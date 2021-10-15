Major Road and Infrastructure Project In Castlegar Completed

Construction on Phase 2 of the Columbia Avenue Redevelopment Project in Castlegar is now complete.

A release from Bree Seabrook at the City of Castlegar stated the joint project between the city and the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure began in February 2021.

It included extensive upgrades to Columbia Avenue/Highway 22 from 18th to 24th Street, including:

adding a two-way center turn lane to improve vehicle safety and traffic flow;

creating 1.4 km of safe cycle lanes for cyclists and other active transportation;

repaving Columbia Avenue/Highway 22;

replacing 1.6 km of aging and undersized storm sewer from the 1960s and installing new concrete curb and gutter;

replacing 1.5 km of aging water mains and services;

connecting existing and new sidewalks; and

adding 2 new water fountains, 40 new trees, 7 new benches, 2 new bus shelters, 13 new planters, 8 new hydrants and 9 new large sculpture pads.

“We know major construction projects can be an inconvenience but Copcan, the project contractor, worked hard to minimize impacts to residents, businesses, and commuters,” said Kirk Duff, the City of Castlegar Mayor. “We sincerely appreciate the patience shown by the community while completing these important upgrades to our city and we are very proud of the way the project went.”

Phase 2 of the Columbia Avenue Redevelopment Project was completed on time and on budget.

“People in Castlegar will benefit for decades to come from this new infrastructure, safety improvements, and investment in active transportation,” said Rob Fleming, B.C. Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “It’s great to see the timely completion of this project.”