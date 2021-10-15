iHeartRadio
Choose your station

Static Links

Instagram

Major Road and Infrastructure Project In Castlegar Completed

CouncilProjectCompletionFINAL

Construction on Phase 2 of the Columbia Avenue Redevelopment Project in Castlegar is now complete.

A release from Bree Seabrook at the City of Castlegar stated the joint project between the city and the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure began in February 2021.

It included extensive upgrades to Columbia Avenue/Highway 22 from 18th to 24th Street, including:

  • adding a two-way center turn lane to improve vehicle safety and traffic flow;
  • creating 1.4 km of safe cycle lanes for cyclists and other active transportation;
  • repaving Columbia Avenue/Highway 22;
  • replacing 1.6 km of aging and undersized storm sewer from the 1960s and installing new concrete curb and gutter;
  • replacing 1.5 km of aging water mains and services;
  • connecting existing and new sidewalks; and
  • adding 2 new water fountains, 40 new trees, 7 new benches, 2 new bus shelters, 13 new planters, 8 new hydrants and 9 new large sculpture pads.

“We know major construction projects can be an inconvenience but Copcan, the project contractor, worked hard to minimize impacts to residents, businesses, and commuters,” said Kirk Duff, the City of Castlegar Mayor. “We sincerely appreciate the patience shown by the community while completing these important upgrades to our city and we are very proud of the way the project went.”

Phase 2 of the Columbia Avenue Redevelopment Project was completed on time and on budget.

“People in Castlegar will benefit for decades to come from this new infrastructure, safety improvements, and investment in active transportation,” said Rob Fleming, B.C. Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “It’s great to see the timely completion of this project.”

 

  • city-of-castlegar

    Castlegar City Council Talks Complex Prices

    One Councillor says a recent price-hike comes while amenity-access is reduced and seniors can only afford three visits per week now down from seven.
  • creston

    Creston Town Council Makes COVID-19 Vaccinations Mandatory for Staff

    Council and Town of Creston employees must get COVID-19 vaccinations. Mayor Ron Toyota said council made the tough decision feeling safety takes precedence over choice and those who don't comply will face unpaid leave and possible termination.
  • rcmp 2

    Trail RCMP Investigating Assaults and Thefts

    A Trail RCMP officer is off duty with a severely cut hand after a violent confrontation with a man on Daniel Street. Police said the 41-year-old was tazed and subdued after brandishing two knives during a long struggle following an alleged disturbance.
  • Black Jack Ski Club thumbnail

    Black Jack Ski Swap

    October 23rd 12-2pm
  • school kids

    I-H-A States Young Unvaccinated Kids Carrying COVID in Greater Trail

    Interior Health said a high proportion of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases throughout Greater Trail are in young unvaccinated school children. Dr. Karin Goodison added in most cases, they didn't pick up the virus at school.
  • jesse vigil

    Candlelight Vigil For Missing Creston Man; Mom Offers Reward

    A candelight vigil for Jesse Markwart is planned for 6:30 Sat. night in Creston's Centennial Park. The 21-year-old has been missing since Sept. 21 and his mom doesn't think he is still alive. Candace Robert is offering a $5,000 reward in hopes of finding her son.
  • covid 2

    New COVID-19 Cases Continue to Climb in Greater Trail

    Add another 75 COVID-19 cases to the count in Greater Trail. Last week's total was just four shy of the record from the week before. There were 31 in Nelson, 20 in Creston and 11 in Castelgar, all increases, and went down to four in Grand Forks.
  • dog park

    Dog Park Discussions to Continue in Trail

    Trail City Council isn't ready to make a decision on a dog park. Mayor Lisa Pasin said staff has been asked to explore the feasability of Gryo, Centennial and McBride Street parks as locations, and they could expand the search to additional locations.
  • Jesse1

    Creston RCMP Looking for Missing Man

    A 21-year-old man is missing and Creston RCMP want to hear from anyone who may know where he is. Police said it was out of character for Jesse Markwart to have not checked in with family and friends and neither have heard from him since Sept.21.
12