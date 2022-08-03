Man Goes Missing After Shambhala Music Festival

Salmo RCMP are trying to find a missing 30-year-old man.

RCMP believe Harsha Paladugu was seen Wed. July 27 sitting along Highways 3 and 6 with a suitcase beside him after leaving the Shambhala Music Festival.

The suitcase which was his, has been turned into police and RCMP said a man matching his description was spotted running through yards in Salmo early that evening.

RCMP reported Harsha left California on Wed. July 20 and stayed with a friend in Vancouver.

Police indicated they left the next morning for Salmo on a Ride-Share.

Paladugu was supposed to meet a friend in Toronto after the festival, but never arrived.

He's of East Indian decent, about 5’10” with a stocky build and black hair.

Anyone with information about possible sightings of Harsha Paladugu are asked to call Salmo RCMP at 250-357-2212.