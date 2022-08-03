Man Goes Missing After Shambhala Music Festival
Salmo RCMP are trying to find a missing 30-year-old man.
RCMP believe Harsha Paladugu was seen Wed. July 27 sitting along Highways 3 and 6 with a suitcase beside him after leaving the Shambhala Music Festival.
The suitcase which was his, has been turned into police and RCMP said a man matching his description was spotted running through yards in Salmo early that evening.
RCMP reported Harsha left California on Wed. July 20 and stayed with a friend in Vancouver.
Police indicated they left the next morning for Salmo on a Ride-Share.
Paladugu was supposed to meet a friend in Toronto after the festival, but never arrived.
He's of East Indian decent, about 5’10” with a stocky build and black hair.
Anyone with information about possible sightings of Harsha Paladugu are asked to call Salmo RCMP at 250-357-2212.
Christina Laker Secures Silver for Canada at Commonwealth GamesChristina Lake's James Dergousoff recorded 1:00:57 of Canada's 3:43:98 total time and shared the stage today to receive his Silver Medal.
Nelson Council Receives Presentation on Shoreline Housing ProposalPhase-One includes 24 townhouses, four garden home units and 96 parking spaces. Roughly 80 additional units are proposed in Phase-Two's split-Condominium.
KBRFR Rescued Man Who Jumped off Trail's River WallThe crew of eight used a hydraulic rope system to pull the man from the rocky bank. The man who suffered serious injuries was taken to Kootenay-Boundary Regional Hospital.
Nelson City Police Make Drug Bust during Stop-CheckNelson City Police scooped about 32-thousand dollars worth of drugs and a thousand dollars cash during Counter Attack Road Check. Police said both the driver and passenger were wanted on warrants and a search of the driver netted 92 grams of fentanyl, 30 grams of meth and 13 grams of cocaine.
Update-Briggs Creek Wildfire Puts 14 Properties on Evacuation AlertResidents of 14 properties on Kaslo Creek South Fork Road are on evacuation alert because of the Briggs Creek Wildfire. The lightning caused blaze spotted Mon. has grown to 1,500 hectares.
RDCK to Review Kootenay Lake Environmental Development Permit AreasWork to review Environmental Development Permit Areas is also raising a reminder for anyone out there with questions on shoreline properties.
Castlegar CAO Awarded Certificates in Local GovernmentThe Chief Administrative Officer has held various titles during his over 18-year tenure, including Engineering Technician and Director of Transportation and Civic Works.
Castlegar Council Briefed on Happipad Housing InitiativeHappipad links hosts and renters and covers everything from background checks, monthly check-ins and meetings, to contracts, revenue share options, cost plans and more.
Teck Reports Second Quarter Financial Loss at Trail Operation.The Teck Trail Operation lost 7-million dollars in the second quarter, but that's still a 17-million dollar improvement from 2021. The operation is also showing a 7-million dollar profit for the first six months of this year.