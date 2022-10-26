Missing Driver, Impaired Driver and Bear Attacks Car in Rossland

Trail RCMP are still looking for a 39-year-old Burnaby man five days after a two-vehicle collision on Hwy 22.

He's suspected of turning in front of an oncoming driver at Stoney Creek Road, shearing off a light standard that had only been replaced the day before .

Police said he wandered away after speaking with police at about 6:30 a.m. on Oct. 21 and never returned. They suspect alcohol was a factor.

The man they are looking for was driving a 2019 Ford Pick-up that turned south on to the highway.

Police said it came in contact with a 2020 Ram cargo van being driven north by a 23-year-old Trail man.

Investigators want to hear from anyone who may know how to find the man who has disappeared.

About three hours later a Trail RCMP officer pulled over a 2012 Dodge truck after turning left on a red light from Hwy 22 on to Rossland Ave.

The officer believed the man was impaired and police said the man’s breath test came up with a warning.

The 35-year-old Trail man was given a three-day prohibition from driving.

Trail RCMP continue to recommend car and truck owners keep their vehicles locked.

Police were called at about 10:30 p.m. on Sun. Oct 23 after a bear got into an unlocked car on the 15-hundred block of Thompson Ave. in Rossland.

It got scared away by the car alarm, but police said the bear set off the air bags and trashed the inside of the 2006 Suzuki Gran Vitara.