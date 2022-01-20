Nelson and Trail Dominate New COVID Case Discoveries

B-C Centre for Disease Control statistics for Jan. 9-15 indicated 75% of all known positive COVID-19 tests during that period in the West Kootenay-Boundary and Creston Valley were in Nelson and Trail.

There were 232 in the Nelson area, which is a pandemic-long high for that health area and the 138 in Greater Trail was a decrease of 40 from the previous week.

Positive tests in the Castlegar area increased by 29 for a total of 69. Creston and Grand Forks were virtually unchanged at 27 and 23 respectively.

Arrow Lakes and Kootenay Lake had three each, with one in the Kettle Valley, representing decreases in all three of those health areas.

The regional total increased by 5% to 496.

However, Dr. Bonnie Henry said last Friday, assume the real numbers are three to four times higher.

She also expects hospitalizations across the province to peak this week.

In numbers announced Wednesday, there were 895 COVID patients in BC hospitals, an increase of 41 from the day before. Health officials also said 115 COVID patients were in intensive care, an increase of three since Tuesday.