Nelson and Trail Dominate New COVID Case Discoveries
B-C Centre for Disease Control statistics for Jan. 9-15 indicated 75% of all known positive COVID-19 tests during that period in the West Kootenay-Boundary and Creston Valley were in Nelson and Trail.
There were 232 in the Nelson area, which is a pandemic-long high for that health area and the 138 in Greater Trail was a decrease of 40 from the previous week.
Positive tests in the Castlegar area increased by 29 for a total of 69. Creston and Grand Forks were virtually unchanged at 27 and 23 respectively.
Arrow Lakes and Kootenay Lake had three each, with one in the Kettle Valley, representing decreases in all three of those health areas.
The regional total increased by 5% to 496.
However, Dr. Bonnie Henry said last Friday, assume the real numbers are three to four times higher.
She also expects hospitalizations across the province to peak this week.
In numbers announced Wednesday, there were 895 COVID patients in BC hospitals, an increase of 41 from the day before. Health officials also said 115 COVID patients were in intensive care, an increase of three since Tuesday.
Coldest Night of the Year 2022February 26th
Up to Snow GoodFebruary 12
Elevate Athletics Co-Owner Relieved To be Back in BusinessA co-owner of Elevate Athletics says it was an anxious four weeks during the provincial shutdown of gyms across BC. Dallas Calvin was relieved to be allowed to re-open and they were able to resume business a day early.
Man Accused in Nelson Spitting Case Remains At LargeRhonda Comeau is frustrated that the man accused of spitting on her in an anti-mask incident in Nelson hasn't been caught. The latest arrest warrant for Jeremy Undershute after a series of missed court appearances was issued three months ago.
Overdose Calls More than Double in Greater Trail in 2021Paramedics responded 106 times compared with 51 the year before. RCMP detachment commander Mike Wicentowich said there have been fatalities and not all users are street people.
Trail, Nelson, Castlegar React to Bridging Rural Homelessness ProjectThe College's Bridging Rural Homelessness and Well-Being project covers a cross-regional approach to addressing homelessness by conducting research, building relationships, bringing together service centres and streamlining efforts.
Crescent Valley House Damaged Extensively by FireSmoke could be seen billowing high into the sky Saturday afternoon from a structure fire in Crescent Valley. Crescent Valley fire fighters were joined by crews from Tarrys, Passmore and Beasley to battle the blaze on the 14-hundred block of Highway 6.
Alberta man Convicted in Violent Castlegar RobberyA 35-year-old man convicted in the violent Dec. 2016 armed robbery of Castlegar's Flamingo Hotel is facing a four year prison sentence. Bradley Zehr pleaded guilty to robbery, assault, forcible confinement and fraud.
Nelson City Council Discusses Snow RemovalA parking and snow removal task force is now in place and plans to meet multiple times per week until the need subsides.