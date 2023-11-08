Additional Charges Added in Grand Forks Gyro Park Attack

(Image: Grand Forks RCMP Detachment)

Additional charges could mean more serious punishment for a 41-year old Grand Forks man arrested last month.

Grand Forks RCMP Sergeant Darryl Peppler explains:

“By proceeding by indictment that means crown is seeking a more serious punishment upon conviction which could result in more jail time, which would hopefully give him some time to either reflect or improve on himself.”

This after a Community Safety Officer was reportedly attacked on October 1st by a man with a knife at Gyro Park, downtown Grand Forks.

“Initially when he was arrested we had a very short window in which to have his bail hearing. So officers were quick to throw in some charges knowing that at a later time, when we disclose all relevant materials and evidence, crown would add additional charges and that is exactly what happened here.” adds the Sergeant

The initial charges are one count of Uttering Threats to Cause Death or Bodily Harm and one count of Mischief to Property.

The additional charges are Assault with a Weapon and two counts of Possession of a Weapon Dangerous to Public Peace.

Sergeant Peppler says this isn't the only ongoing matter for Andre Conn:

“This past summer Mr. Conn is accused of having attacked a worker at a local restaurant. Mr. Conn was arrested and released and for that he will have his November 16th court date.”

Conn remains in custody pending his court appearances, with a December 13th trail date for the Gyro Park incident.