Boundary Snowpack Rises in Latest RDKB Dashboard Update

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary's Freshet Dashboard was updated yesterday, May 31st.

The Dashboard is a forecasting tool deriving from real time data. The Boundary Region snowpack is up to 175% of normal, up from 100% on May 1st. The Boundary Snowpack was at just 69% of normal on May 31st last year.

The Bounce Radio Newsroom caught up with RDKB Manager of Emergency Programs Mark Stephens last month to discuss conditions and how residents can get prepared for freshet season:

“We’ve developed a number of tools to help us with that whether it’s our regional flood response plan or new freshet dashboard that we released last year, which just gives people a snapshot of what the river systems and the snowpack are doing on a given day. So we update those coming up to twice a week now, just to help people make informed decisions….”

“This is the time to make sure that they have their personal preparedness checklist going, that they have a grab and go kit, they have a 72-hour preparedness kit and if they are in a low lying area that they know they receive flooding in more regular intervals than most areas; this is just a time to start checking things and most people in the Boundary know about that and are aware of that….” adds Stephens

The latest Snow Water Equivalent numbers for the Boundary region (Grano Creek Station) shows 577mm.