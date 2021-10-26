Council Approves Tractor Purchase, Returns to Chambers

Discussions on Nelson Hydro operations return to Council Chambers tonight, October 26th, following a Special Council Meeting last Monday, October 18th. One highlight last week aside from the presentation saw Nelson City Council approve maintenance for the Public Works yard and the purchase of a new tractor.

Amendments to the general capital budget plan are seeing in-ground fuel tanks at the Public Works yard replaced with above ground tanks and new fuel pumps installed; a project that's been in the books for over a decade.

Another City expense is a Wille Tractor aiming to clear sidewalks more efficiently throughout Nelson's challenging topography. The current sidewalk plows are prone to breakdowns and can only be used in the winter, but staff suggests the new equipment can be utilized year-round and shouldn't require a separate truck to store sand.

Today Nelson City Council has a Special Regular Meeting at 4:30PM covering permissive tax exemptions, a procedure amendment bylaw and more. Tonight’s Committee of the Whole set for 7PM touches on Cottonwood Park upgrades, a Business Community update from the Chamber and more.