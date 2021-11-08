Grandview Access Road Talks Return to Castlegar Council Chambers

One concerned mention of the Grandview area's access road last Monday, November 1st, was met by a plethora of letters to Castlegar City Council during budget discussions last Friday.

A resident had expressed her displeasure during Council's question period on Monday, citing Sahlstrom Road as a serious hazard. Councillor Maria McFaddin explains how the issue came about:

“That road actually had no access it actually had gates because it wasn’t meant to be the road. The road was meant to go through…. the brick and down that way and then the Ministry of Transportation looked at the traffic study and they decided what the intersection was gonna [sic] look like because the City doesn’t have control over the highway there….”

Councillor Bergen Price says while the developer has some responsibility, that doesn't take away from the City's share:

“….We’ve taken down the gates, we’ve allowed this passage-way and what have we done? We’ve allowed the worst stretch of road in Castlegar…. It’s a new development, where senor are, where ambulances go through, where kids walk in the wintertime and it’s an absolute hazard….”

Councillor Dan Rye says he struggles committing to spending where it isn't the City's due diligence:

“When Twin Rivers was built; Twin Rivers had to build their own roads…. The City ‘s put a whole lot of money into that road up into Grandview like a million dollars I believe and I think Grandview put in a million dollars too at the time, and we’re talking quite a few years ago so who knows what the dollar would be toady…. It was really controversial at that time.”

Sahlstorm Road is was set for a grading today, November 8th, and staff will later will provide cost estimates for getting the road to a maintainable level as it can't actually be paved yet.