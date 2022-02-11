Nelson Council Approves Grant Application for Storm System Upgrades

Tuesday, February 8th, saw Nelson City Council approve submitting a grant application for a whopping $9.3 million towards Storm Water System Upgrades.

The City is also committing $2.3 million towards the project, including cost overruns. A previous assessment identified parts of the system that need upsizing to mitigate projected climate change impacts. One Councillor this week inquired about how the City is identifying natural asset opportunities for storm water, sewage, transportation routes and other sectors:

“Storm water seems to be one of those infrastructure pieces that lends itself strongly towards opportunities around buffering and water capture that are outside of our traditional sense of infrastructure, and I know we’re all thinking in that direction….” says Councillor Keith Page

“…. I want to press this here because we talk about natural assets but I have still yet to really see a list or some kind of a program or some work that we’re going to chew off to actually implement more natural systems in our natural build-outs.” he adds

City Staff explains increased capacity in the engineering department would allow for a broader pursuit for natural asset opportunities. Councillor Nicole Charlwood adds staff wouldn't have to be burdened by the full brunt of those efforts:

“…. There’s also a large contingent, especially around water and watersheds in our community willing to volunteer to support advancing projects and policies, so can we also remember to tap into that?”

Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program funds would provide 40% of moneys from the fed's and one-third from the province, with leftover costs coming from the City.