Province Commits to Old Growth Deferrals, First Nations Consultation

(Image: Minister of Forests and West Kootenay MLA Katrine Conroy - Captured from Tuesday's announcement)

If you've spent a single Friday in Nelson this past year then you're probably no stranger to public protests of logging BC's old growth forests; now the gears of the provincial government look to be in motion.

Minister of Forests and West Kootenay MLA Katrine Conroy took the podium yesterday, November 2nd, for an announcement on deferrals:

“We’ve identified 2.6 million hectares of our largest, rarest and most ancient old growth forests. Our government is prepared to defer harvest within these 2.6 million hectares of old growth, pending consultation with First Nations rights and title holders….”

Over 12 million dollars over three years is supporting this process to prevent irreversible biodiversity loss while First Nations, the Province and other partners develop a plan that prioritizes ecosystem health and community prosperity.

“…. New approaches for old growth forest management will be worked on in collaboration with First Nations, local communities, workers and industry. To support the deferral process government will also immediately cease selling BC timber sales licences in these areas….” says Minister Conroy.

“…. Up to 4500 jobs could be impacted if all 2.6 million hectares were immediately deferred. In response we’re developing a comprehensive suite of coordinated programs to support workers and communities….” she adds.

First Nations are being asked to indicate within the next 30 days whether or not they support the deferrals, require further engagement, or would prefer to discuss deferrals through existing treaties or other arrangements.