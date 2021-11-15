RCMP: Search for Rossland Area Man Continues

Trail RCMP says the search for Rossland's 71-year old Gary Camozzi continues and efforts to find him are currently amongst the detachment’s top priorities.

Sergeant Mike Wicentowich tells the Bounce Radio Newsroom that both Rossland and South Columbia Search and Rescue crews searched the RED Mountain area over this past weekend:

“Approximately 50 people and a helicopter were involved in the search and they did turn up some interesting things. We believe we found a camp of Mr. Camozzi that’s about a week or two old and we searched his last known location and followed up on a bunch of sightings…. We haven’t located him yet; we still suspect he might be in the Rossland area somewhere but there have been reported sightings in the Nelson area.”

“We’re hoping that he’s well and there have been times in the past where he has taken extended leaves from Rossland and visited people so any information is appreciated and we will continue to work with search and rescue and other agencies in order to locate him.” he adds.

Wicentowich says community concern remains high and crews are focused on following up on last known locations and any reported sightings:

“He does have habits of somebody who lives in the forest and independently, so trying to locate him can be difficult because we can’t really check his Facebook or talk to people he lives with….”

Gary Camozzi is described as:

Caucasian

Green eyes

Brown hair

Height: 5’7 (170 cm)

Weight: 139 lbs (63 kg)

Any sightings or details on Mr. Camozzi’s possible current whereabouts should be forwarded to the Trail and Greater District RCMP Detachment.