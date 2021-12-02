Trail RCMP Reports Increased Local Theft

Trail RCMP says an attempted break, enter, and theft to a Rossland business last Friday, November 26th, is a good reminder to consider using audible and monitored alarm systems in combination with surveillance cameras. Police caught word at 6:14AM that a Washington Street business owner had found an unknown suspect trying to circumvent the locked backdoor, which thankfully had been fortified with a bar.

The Trail Detachment’s latest weekly wrap-up further emphasizes the need to secure valuables, with five reports of theft from vehicles reported over a three-day period.

Last Friday at 8:21AM police received word that a wallet and its contents was stolen from a vehicle sometime overnight in the 600-block of Hendry Street.

The next day, November 27th, another wallet and its contents was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle overnight in the 200-block of Third Avenue. That same morning at 9:56AM the detachment learned that a wallet and its contents was stolen from an unlocked vehicle overnight in the 1500-block of Columbia Avenue. Also on Saturday, at 12:46PM, police received a report that a laptop was stolen from an unlocked vehicle overnight in the 100-block of Rossland Avenue.

Lastly, on November 28th at 12:02PM, Trail RCMP caught word that cash was stolen from an unlocked vehicle overnight in the 1900-block of Topping Street.

The Trail and Greater District RCMP Detachment provides the following tips to reduce your chances of having your vehicle broken into: