Trail and Grand Forks Set New Records for Weekly COVID-19 Cases

New COVID-19 cases in local health areas continue to gain momentum in Trail and Grand Forks.

The B-C Centre for Disease Control count for the week of Aug. 22-28 indicated there were 49 new positive tests in Greater Trail, an increase from 36 during the previous week, which was the previous record.

There were 39 new cases in the Grand Forks area, more than double the previous week which came in at 18 and significantly higher than the previous record of 21 set in late June.

The Creston Valley count for last week remained high at 53, but was a decrease of three from the record total during the previous week.

The Castlegar area shed three cases from the previous week with a Aug-22-28 total of 27.

The Nelson area continued to have the most new cases on a weekly basis with 71, but also had the largest drop from the record of 153 during the week of Aug 15-21.

The Kettle Valley just west of Grand Forks saw a significant spike with 18 new positive tests, with five in Kootenay Lake and just two in Arrow Lakes.

Provincial health officials continue to fear the effect increasing case counts are having on hospital Intensive Care Units, including throughout the Interior.

However, I-H-A said they don’t keep records for individual hospitals and couldn’t comment on pressure being felt at Kootenay-Boundary Regional Hospital in Trail.

Health officials across the province continue to point out about 80% of new cases involve the unvaccinated or under-vaccinated and have stated new cases in long-term care home residents were a result of the virus being brought in by unvaccinated visitors.

The I-H-A confirmed on Aug. 30 that two residents at Rose Wood Village long-term care home in Trail have tested positive for COVID-19.