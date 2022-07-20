Trail's Jake Lucchini Signs New Contract with Senators

Trail's Jake Lucchini will be back in the Senators organization next season.

The former Beaver Valley Nitehawk and Trail Smoke Eater will make 130-thousand dollars in the AHL and 750-thousand in the NHL should he make the big club.

He led the Belleville Senators last season with 20 goals and 51 points in his best season as a pro.

Lucchini turned pro with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the AHL in 2018-19 after a four year career at Michigan Tech University.

He was traded near the end of the following season to the Montreal Canadiens where he finished the 2019-20 campaign and played the following season with the AHL’s Laval Rocket.

Lucchini signed with the Belleville Senators prior to the 2021-22 campaign and got a chance to play top-six minutes and on specialty teams as the Ottawa organization was beset with injuries.

He was also the only player to dress for all 72 regular season games last season.

His best season as a Smoke Eater was in 2014-15 with 38 goals and 82 points in just 58 games.