Unit Closes at Grand Forks Hospital, Local COVID Count Decreases

A lack of staff means the in-patient unit at Boundary District Hospital in Grand Forks is closed.

Interior Health says it's trying to recruit five nurses and fill other vacancies in the city as some staff have left the area and others are on leave.

All available workers are being shifted to emergency to keep it open 24/7.

Officials hope the closure is only temporary.

The Health Authority is also trying to fill positions for community care licensed practical nurses, medical lab technologists, as well as rural and remote mental health and substance abuse staff.

Meanwhile, local COVID cases health officials know about are down about 30%.

Nelson was up slightly to 33 last week, while Creston's count fell from 10-to-2. There were no other notable changes across the West Kootenay-Boundary and Creston Valley.

Greater Trail remained the same from the week before at 14, while Castlegar was also unchanged with three.

The Grand Forks area had just one case after three the week before.

Kootenay Lake and Arrow Lakes had two new infections each from Mar. 13-19 and Kettle Valley west of Grand Forks was case free for a second consecutive week.

Meanwhile free rapid tests are now available at participating pharmacies to anyone 18-and-older in B-C.