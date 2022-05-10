Bounce Presents Kim Mitchell

Bounce 100.9 Presents Kim Mitchell live at the Rath Eastlink Community Centre on June 30th.



A man whose wizardry on an overdriven six-string has propelled his success since first emerging with Max Webster in the early ‘70s. Mitchell went solo a decade later, dropping his heralded debut Akimbo Alongo in 1985 and earning international acclaim with the classic “Go for a Soda.” He’s been doing his “Rock and Roll Duty” ever since, amassing an enviable pile of platinum and gold albums, major awards, and high-profile headlining sets as a beloved staple of the Canadian music scene. Classic hits like “Patio Lanterns,” “Easy to Tame,” “Rockland Wonderland,” and “All We Are” remain important pieces of the Canadian musical landscape to this day!



Special Guests - TBA



Grab your friends and get ready to party.

You won't want to miss this concert!

CLICK HERE FOR TICKET INFO!